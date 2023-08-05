CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A second-alarm brush fire is burning at Westfall Drive, west of Wilsonville Saturday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

At about 3 p.m., TVF&R posted on Twitter that crews were responding to a fire that is burning through a recently cut wheat field and is about 3 acres in size.

As of 3:30 p.m., firefighters were working to control the edges of the fire and protect a nearby home and a field with horses.

2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

