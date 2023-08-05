Experts working to retain and recruit behavioral health professionals in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra praised a campaign within the Beaverton School District helping to educate students and families about fentanyl during his visit Friday to the Portland metro area.

During the visit, Becerra heard a Beaverton family’s firsthand experience about losing their son to a fake Oxycodone pill in 2020. They hope by sharing their son’s story, they might be able to save the lives of countless young people.

Jennifer Epstein said their son Cal was a person who could connect with anyone, and countless people considered him to be one of their best friends.

Jennifer and Jon Epstein’s son was found unresponsive in his room, and beside him was a bag of small blue pills.

“When help arrived, I showed the pills to the deputy, and he told me they looked like Oxycodone, but most likely they were fake and made of fentanyl.”

Fentanyl was a drug they hadn’t heard of or knew to talk to their son about. Since then, they’ve used their grief to educate others and help the school district talk to students about the dangers of the drug with a campaign called “Fake and Fatal.”

The Beaverton School District now has Narcan stocked at every middle and high school and teaches fentanyl specific lessons to those students every year. “Thankfully, they took it and ran with it, and they created an amazing program that undoubtedly has saved countless kids in our community,” Jennifer Epstein said.

On Friday, the Epsteins shared their son’s story with Sec. Xavier Becerra, who says at the federal level they’ve relaxed some spending restrictions to try and help save lives where they can.

“What we’re finding is that the evidence is showing that when you provide someone with a fentanyl strips, yes, they may be using an illicit drug, they’re going to use it anyhow,” Becerra said. “Let’s find out if it’s going to kill them at the same time. And so, we at the federal level are no longer prohibiting federal dollars from being used to support the use of fentanyl strips.” Just this year, the Biden administration approved $46.1 billion in funding for national drug control agencies to help reduce the supply of drugs like fentanyl and to expand things like recovery services.

“At the end of the day, we want to help families and we’re trying to help them keep their kids alive,” Becerra said. “But we also want the taxpayers to know that we use their money wisely to try to help communities keep their your best and brightest.”

In May, Governor Kotek signed Senate Bill 238 into law, which will require middle and high schools to teach students about the dangers of fentanyl, starting for the 2024-2025 school year.

Also during his Friday visit, Becerra made a few stops around the Portland metro area to hear from local experts in the behavioral health industry.

Those experts from local hospitals to state agencies all agree that the current behavioral health workforce needs to be better paid for their work, but they also need more people entering the workforce in the first place. They say that can all start by preparing students for that path as early as high school.

Representative Andrea Salinas says about 27% of adults in Oregon report they deal with mental health challenges, but Senator Jeff Merkley says there’s a need for 36,000 mental health workers in the state.

To retain and recruit workers, some experts say they need increase payments and also recommend debt relief. They also say cross-state licensing could increase staffing, which is a vital piece to keep workers safe.

A roundtable on Friday allowed these stakeholders to share their input with Becerra who says he’d like to see examples to assist with funding.

“If we can make it so that someone doesn’t give up the money to become a faculty member in nursing, we can probably grow, grow the workforce,” Becerra said. “And so, I said to them, that’s a great idea that we’re looking at seeding. We can’t fund it completely, but we can help seed it. So come up with a demonstration project, a pilot program where you tell me that you’re going to try to increase the number of faculty to train future nurses but not have them forsake their income so they can still have some practice capability.”

