A few clouds keep things cooler today, but still on the warm side

Happy Saturday everyone,

There have been quite a few changes in our model runs since I was here Wednesday. Highs yesterday only made it into the mid-80s with a fair amount of cloud cover contributing to that. There is a closed upper level low which remains over Oregon and south-central Washington. This is bringing light showers to southwest Washington and a chance for some light showers later night through early tomorrow morning to the Portland Metro area. It’s also bringing a decent amount of cloud cover to PDX which will add in keeping our highs today closer to average in the mid-80s. Some clouds will move south through the valley later today, but most of this part of the region will stay sunny and dry through the afternoon. Highs will continue to cool a little each day through mid-week where we will bottom out in the upper 70s to low 80s before we start warming up again and hit the mid-80s by Friday.

Other than a few light showers we could see later tonight through tomorrow morning, right now we look dry through the extended forecast.

