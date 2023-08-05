A few clouds keep things cooler today, but still on the warm side

Highs in the mid-80s today but cooling to the low 80s by mid-week
A little cooler each day
A little cooler each day(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Saturday everyone,

There have been quite a few changes in our model runs since I was here Wednesday. Highs yesterday only made it into the mid-80s with a fair amount of cloud cover contributing to that. There is a closed upper level low which remains over Oregon and south-central Washington. This is bringing light showers to southwest Washington and a chance for some light showers later night through early tomorrow morning to the Portland Metro area. It’s also bringing a decent amount of cloud cover to PDX which will add in keeping our highs today closer to average in the mid-80s. Some clouds will move south through the valley later today, but most of this part of the region will stay sunny and dry through the afternoon. Highs will continue to cool a little each day through mid-week where we will bottom out in the upper 70s to low 80s before we start warming up again and hit the mid-80s by Friday.

Other than a few light showers we could see later tonight through tomorrow morning, right now we look dry through the extended forecast.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priceboro Fire
Level 3 ‘go now’ evacuation level near Harrisburg
Damage to home in Vancouver after driver crashed into it
Woman, pet dead after car smashes into Vancouver house
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
File
Self-serve gas is now legal across Oregon after a 72-year restriction

Latest News

Here's your evening weather forecast for Friday, August 4, 2023
First alert Friday evening weather forecast (8/4)
7 day
Additional cloud cover putting an early damper on heat wave
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, August 4, 2023.
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (8/4)
File: sun blue sky
Toasty afternoons through the weekend