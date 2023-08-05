Level 3 ‘go now’ evacuation level near Harrisburg

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNT TOM Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents a mile north of Mount Tom to evacuate immediately.

Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported the area fire crews are working in as an active field fire on Priceboro Drive about one mile north of Mount Tom outside of Harrisburg.

The fire was estimated to be at 100 acres and rapidly growing around 4 p.m. and was updated to a level 3 evacuation notice around 5:45 p.m.

More information on locations evacuating can be found on the Linn County Sheriff’s Facebook.

This story is active and will be updated as new information is revealed.

