Man shot in NE Portland, police searching for suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northeast 66th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. When they arrived, they saw there had been a shooting. They learned two men had been in a fight and one of them was shot. The victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where officers spoke with the man who is expected to survive.

Police said they learned the victim and the suspect both lived in a nearby apartment complex. The Focus Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. The Special Emergency Response Team served a search warrant on the suspect’s apartment. A gun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered.

Police have not made any arrests. If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to send an e-mail to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention: ECST and reference case number 23-204502.

