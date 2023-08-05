Officers’ patrol vehicle hit by allegedly drunk teen driver in NE Portland

A patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning in northeast...
A patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning in northeast Portland.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland police officers were hit by a teenager suspected to be driving drunk in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 1 a.m. Saturday, two officers in a patrol vehicle responding to a call were hit by another car on Northeast Glisan Street just west of Northeast 108th Avenue. On that part of the road, NE Glisan St. is reduced to one lane going westbound and the other part of the street is for parking. The patrol vehicle was hit by the car attempting to pass it on the right.

A suspect's vehicle in a DUII crash with a PPB patrol vehicle in northeast Portland.
A suspect's vehicle in a DUII crash with a PPB patrol vehicle in northeast Portland.(PPB)

Police said after the crash, the officers checked on the people inside the car. The driver and passenger were not injured, but the driver appeared to be drunk. The officers took the 17-year-old driver into custody and to DUII processing.

Officers said the driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.15%. The driver’s name was not released.

The driver was cited for the following:

  • Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants
  • No Operator’s License
  • Driving Uninsured
  • Unsafe Passing on the Right
  • Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device
  • Failure to Drive within the Lane
  • Careless Driving contributing to an accident

The officers were taken to a hospital and later released.

