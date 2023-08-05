‘Remote’ house, garage burns in East Vancouver

FILE
FILE(Clark County Fire District 6)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - At least one person lost their home after a house fire in East Vancouver on Saturday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

At about 9:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire reported in 5500 block of 199th Avenue. Crews said it took them nearly 10 minutes to reach the “remote” home, but could see a plume of smoke from miles away.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire

Firefighters said they found the garage fully engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to the second floor of the house when they arrived.

Several water tenders were also required to respond as crews struggled to find a steady water supply to fight the flames.

It took them more than 30 minutes extinguish the fire, they said.

SEE ALSO: 2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County

The Vancouver Fire Department chaplain, Pastor Pete Schrater, also responded to the scene along with the Red Cross to help and support the homeowner. Firefighters did not say if there was more than one person living at the house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priceboro Fire
Priceboro Fire burns 200 acres near Harrisburg; Level 3 evacuations in place
Damage to home in Vancouver after driver crashed into it
Woman, pet dead after car smashes into Vancouver house
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
File
Self-serve gas is now legal across Oregon after a 72-year restriction

Latest News

2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
One person died, and another was injured in a house fire in Milwaukie early Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
A patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning in northeast...
Officers’ patrol vehicle hit by allegedly drunk teen driver in NE Portland
Man shot in NE Portland, police searching for suspect