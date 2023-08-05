‘Remote’ house, garage burns in East Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - At least one person lost their home after a house fire in East Vancouver on Saturday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

At about 9:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire reported in 5500 block of 199th Avenue. Crews said it took them nearly 10 minutes to reach the “remote” home, but could see a plume of smoke from miles away.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire

Firefighters said they found the garage fully engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to the second floor of the house when they arrived.

Several water tenders were also required to respond as crews struggled to find a steady water supply to fight the flames.

It took them more than 30 minutes extinguish the fire, they said.

SEE ALSO: 2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County

The Vancouver Fire Department chaplain, Pastor Pete Schrater, also responded to the scene along with the Red Cross to help and support the homeowner. Firefighters did not say if there was more than one person living at the house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.