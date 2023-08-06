2 dead, 1 missing in early morning Scappoose house fire

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died, and a third possible victim has not been found in a house fire in Scappoose early Sunday morning, the Scappoose Fire District said.

The fire district said at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 26000 block of Northwest St. Helens Road. When they arrived, they found a house 75% engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were told people were still inside a back bedroom. Since entry was blocked by fire, they had to break a window to get in the bedroom. Two people and a pet pulled from the bedroom died. Scappoose Fire said they believe there is still another person inside.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

