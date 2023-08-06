2 dead, 1 missing in early morning Scappoose house fire

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died, and a third possible victim has not been found in a house fire in Scappoose early Sunday morning, the Scappoose Fire District said.

The fire district said at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 26000 block of Northwest St. Helens Road. When they arrived, they found a house 75% engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were told people were still inside a back bedroom. Since entry was blocked by fire, they had to break a window to get in the bedroom. Two people and a pet pulled from the bedroom died. Scappoose Fire said they believe there is still another person inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.

