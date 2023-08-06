2 injured in motorcycle crash with pedestrian in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian on Saturday night in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a pedestrian hit by a motorcycle on Northeast 76th Street west of Northeast 117th Avenue. When they arrived, they helped treat two people who were in the road. They were both taken to a hospital with “significant” injuries. An updated condition was not available.

SEE ALSO: Teen driver charged with DUII after smashing into patrol vehicle in NE Portland

Deputies said they believe speed is a factor. The traffic unit responded to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.