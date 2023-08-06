2 injured in motorcycle crash with pedestrian in Clark Co.

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian in Clark County.
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian in Clark County.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian on Saturday night in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a pedestrian hit by a motorcycle on Northeast 76th Street west of Northeast 117th Avenue. When they arrived, they helped treat two people who were in the road. They were both taken to a hospital with “significant” injuries. An updated condition was not available.

SEE ALSO: Teen driver charged with DUII after smashing into patrol vehicle in NE Portland

Deputies said they believe speed is a factor. The traffic unit responded to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small business struggling against crime
North Portland small business struggling against crime
A patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning in northeast...
Teen driver charged with DUII after smashing into patrol vehicle in NE Portland
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
3-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault...
Wife accused of trying to kill Airman husband by poisoning his coffee

Latest News

A woman died in a house fire in Milwaukie early Saturday morning, according to a next-door...
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Dozens of volunteers met in Hillsboro Saturday to pack new duffle bags for foster kids across...
Volunteers pack duffels for foster kids at Hillsboro event
Two-alarm brush fire is burning at Westfall Drive, west of Wilsonville Saturday afternoon,...
2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
Two Portland police officers were hit by a teenager suspected to be driving drunk in northeast...
Teen driver charged with DUII after smashing into patrol vehicle in NE Portland