3 killed in DC shooting that police call ‘senseless act of violence’

Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting. (WJLA)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:49 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Police say three people are dead and others injured after a shooting in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a press conference that officers in the area responded to the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Smith said three people, two men and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other shooting victims, both men, were hospitalized with injuries.

All the victims were adults, according to Smith. She called the incident a “senseless act of violence.”

“Let me be clear: this gun violence has to stop,” Smith said. “It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what is happening.”

Officers believe there were others who were hurt in the shooting.

Investigators are still determining what led to the incident. They are asking the community to reach out with any information.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Priceboro Fire
Priceboro Fire near Harrisburg at 20% containment; Level 3 evacuations lifted
Damage to home in Vancouver after driver crashed into it
Woman, pet dead after car smashes into Vancouver house
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
Fire set on the MAX
59-year-old man accused of setting fire in MAX train

Latest News

Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting. (WJLA)
DC police investigating after shooting kills 3, injures others
A woman died in a house fire in Milwaukie early Saturday morning, according to a next-door...
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
The suspect was fatally shot by SWAT team members after he barricaded himself in a Florida...
Hotel guests evacuated as police search for suspect who shot 2 officers
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, punches Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez, center, in...
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after fight, 6 ejections in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl