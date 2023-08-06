Another chance for morning isolated showers and cloudy skies to start the day

Happy Sunday to you,

As expected yesterday we topped out in the mid-80s in PDX. Today looks to have a bit more afternoon sunshine which should result in slightly warmer temperatures but mainly still in the mid-80s. Most models show the upper level low is making its way east but has not moved out of the region yet. This results in a few isolated light showers again this morning and maybe a few lingering tomorrow morning. Highs will slowly drop into the upper 70s to low 80s by Wednesday as the ridge of high pressure breaks down and a frontal system passes by. Although everything still looks dry we will have more cloud cover in the mornings the next several days. Once we pass mid-week our skies will clear up quite a bit and highs will begin to warm again getting us to the mid-80s by Friday and possibly even warmer over the weekend.

Lows are on the warmer side again today but will drop closer to average again tomorrow and hand out in the low 60s all week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.