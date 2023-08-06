Couple more cloudy, muggy mornings ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cloud cover lingered Saturday, so Portland temperatures climbed slowly to eventually top out in the mid 80s. We set a record-warm low for today’s date- 69 degrees this morning! That’s also the warmest low temperature we’ve seen so far this year. It felt a bit sticky out there, too. Dew points have been hovering around 60 degrees, which is right on the edge of humid for us. It’s just been so dry lately that the difference was noticeable. A broad upper level low sitting over northern Oregon is pushing the cloud cover and moisture into our area. We’ve got a couple more cloudy days ahead before we start to see more afternoon sunshine. We could also get some drizzle the next couple nights and/or mornings.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, which is right around average. It’ll be very nice this week!

Models are still holding strong that another ridge will be strengthening end of next week and into the weekend, so afternoons could be getting toasty once again Friday and Saturday.

