A couple more drizzle or shower chances as skies remain cloudier than normal early this week

It rained today! Well, kind of. Portland officially picked up .01″ of rain this morning as a few showers passed overhead. That ends our dry spell at 47 days. It’s only enough rain to turn a street wet, it does nothing for your yards/gardens.

Today has turned much sunnier than yesterday and temperatures are topping out in the low-mid 80s. The only showers tonight will be over in far Eastern Oregon; there are lots of thunderstorms popping up over there.

A weak system moves inland late tonight and tomorrow morning, then another one arrives Wednesday. These each give us a shower or drizzle chance (best chance Wednesday), cloudier than normal early August weather, and keep temperatures at or a bit below normal. The cloud cover is keeping us unusually warm at night; the last two nights have been the warmest so far this summer. Those warm nights will continue this week but stay at/below 65 degrees.

Following the 2nd system Wednesday, strong high pressure develops just off the West Coast, clearing skies and giving us warmer days. A heat wave is possible starting Saturday or Sunday.

