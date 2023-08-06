A couple more drizzle or shower chances as skies remain cloudier than normal early this week

Hot weather may return next weekend
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It rained today!  Well, kind of.  Portland officially picked up .01″ of rain this morning as a few showers passed overhead.  That ends our dry spell at 47 days. It’s only enough rain to turn a street wet, it does nothing for your yards/gardens.

(kptv)

Today has turned much sunnier than yesterday and temperatures are topping out in the low-mid 80s.  The only showers tonight will be over in far Eastern Oregon; there are lots of thunderstorms popping up over there.

A weak system moves inland late tonight and tomorrow morning, then another one arrives Wednesday.  These each give us a shower or drizzle chance (best chance Wednesday), cloudier than normal early August weather, and keep temperatures at or a bit below normal. The cloud cover is keeping us unusually warm at night; the last two nights have been the warmest so far this summer. Those warm nights will continue this week but stay at/below 65 degrees.

(kptv)

Following the 2nd system Wednesday, strong high pressure develops just off the West Coast, clearing skies and giving us warmer days.  A heat wave is possible starting Saturday or Sunday.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast

