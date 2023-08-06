Eugene police warn of dangerous fentanyl after 8 deaths this week

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene police are warning of fentanyl circulating that could be more dangerous than normal after eight overdose deaths in the past five days.

The Eugene Police Department said since Wednesday, it has responded to eight deaths suspected from an overdose. Officers said the initial investigation in each case revealed a likely connection to fentanyl. The Lane County Medical Examiner will rule on the official cause of death.

[RELATED VIDEO: PPB Bike Squad seizes more than five pounds of suspected fentanyl]

Portland Police took several pounds of fentanyl off the street Wednesday night.

Police said the deaths are a significant increase over a short period of time. EPD said some of the fentanyl on the streets could be more potent and deadly than normal. The calls involving deaths believed to be from fentanyl started early Wednesday morning and continued through Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history

EPD said it is seeing more street drugs with fentanyl. Officers have seen fentanyl contamination in cheap, counterfeit pills sold as oxycodone, Adderall or Xanax. It has also been found in powdered drugs such as cocaine, MDMA or methamphetamine. It should be assumed any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. More information from the DEA can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.