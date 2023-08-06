Eugene police warn of dangerous fentanyl after 8 deaths this week

Fentanyl generic
Fentanyl generic(Gray)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene police are warning of fentanyl circulating that could be more dangerous than normal after eight overdose deaths in the past five days.

The Eugene Police Department said since Wednesday, it has responded to eight deaths suspected from an overdose. Officers said the initial investigation in each case revealed a likely connection to fentanyl. The Lane County Medical Examiner will rule on the official cause of death.

[RELATED VIDEO: PPB Bike Squad seizes more than five pounds of suspected fentanyl]

Portland Police took several pounds of fentanyl off the street Wednesday night.

Police said the deaths are a significant increase over a short period of time. EPD said some of the fentanyl on the streets could be more potent and deadly than normal. The calls involving deaths believed to be from fentanyl started early Wednesday morning and continued through Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history

EPD said it is seeing more street drugs with fentanyl. Officers have seen fentanyl contamination in cheap, counterfeit pills sold as oxycodone, Adderall or Xanax. It has also been found in powdered drugs such as cocaine, MDMA or methamphetamine. It should be assumed any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. More information from the DEA can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Small business struggling against crime
North Portland small business struggling against crime
A patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning in northeast...
Teen driver charged with DUII after smashing into patrol vehicle in NE Portland
2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
3-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
Fake $100 bills stashed near Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger

Latest News

Names released of Portland officers connected to death of Legacy Good Samaritan shooter
Names released of Portland officers connected to death of Legacy Good Samaritan shooter
The driveway of a home where a fire killed three people early Sunday morning.
3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian in Clark County.
2 injured in motorcycle crash with pedestrian in Clark Co.
A woman died in a house fire in Milwaukie early Saturday morning, according to a next-door...
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire