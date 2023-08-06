Local wineries host fundraising event for Oregon Humane Society

Local wineries teamed up with pet owners for 13th Annual Canines Uncorked event on Saturday - all for a good cause.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUALATIN VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - Local wineries teamed up with pet owners for 13th Annual Canines Uncorked event on Saturday - all for a good cause.

There are 12 wineries that participate with fun pet-themed activities at each one and the benefits go to the Oregon Humane Society.

Each location also had kiddie pools for dogs to cool down in case they got too hot.

Of course, there were also great wines to taste for pet owners and each location is unique.

Follow this link to learn more about the Canines Uncorked event

