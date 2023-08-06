Names released of Portland officers connected to death of Legacy Good Samaritan shooter

Names released of Portland officers connected to death of Legacy Good Samaritan shooter
Names released of Portland officers connected to death of Legacy Good Samaritan shooter(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau released the names on Sunday of three officers connected to the death of a man believed to have shot and killed a security guard at a northwest Portland hospital on July 22.

SEE ALSO: Portland Police release timeline of events in deadly hospital shooting

The three men are:

  • Justin Thurman, 16 years with PPB and assigned to East Precinct
  • Timothy Hoerauf, 12 years with PPB and assigned to the Specialized Resources Division
  • Seth Wingfield, seven years with PPB and assigned to North Precinct

All three officers remain on administrative leave as East County Major Crimes Team and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.

SEE ALSO: Healthcare workers march for safety at Good Samaritan; Legacy says metal detectors coming

According to PPB, on July 22 just before 11 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the Good Samaritan Hospital that left a security guard, 44-year-old Bobby Smallwood, dead.

The suspect left the hospital, kicking off a manhunt that ended when police determined the suspect was in a vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Everett Street in Gresham. During the stop, police fired shots, and then found the suspect dead.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Small business struggling against crime
North Portland small business struggling against crime
A patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning in northeast...
Teen driver charged with DUII after smashing into patrol vehicle in NE Portland
2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
3-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
Fake $100 bills stashed near Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger

Latest News

The driveway of a home where a fire killed three people early Sunday morning.
3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian in Clark County.
2 injured in motorcycle crash with pedestrian in Clark Co.
A woman died in a house fire in Milwaukie early Saturday morning, according to a next-door...
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Dozens of volunteers met in Hillsboro Saturday to pack new duffle bags for foster kids across...
Volunteers pack duffels for foster kids at Hillsboro event