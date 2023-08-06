Names released of Portland officers connected to death of Legacy Good Samaritan shooter

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau released the names on Sunday of three officers connected to the death of a man believed to have shot and killed a security guard at a northwest Portland hospital on July 22.

The three men are:

Justin Thurman, 16 years with PPB and assigned to East Precinct

Timothy Hoerauf, 12 years with PPB and assigned to the Specialized Resources Division

Seth Wingfield, seven years with PPB and assigned to North Precinct

All three officers remain on administrative leave as East County Major Crimes Team and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.

According to PPB, on July 22 just before 11 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the Good Samaritan Hospital that left a security guard, 44-year-old Bobby Smallwood, dead.

The suspect left the hospital, kicking off a manhunt that ended when police determined the suspect was in a vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Everett Street in Gresham. During the stop, police fired shots, and then found the suspect dead.

