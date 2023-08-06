Volunteers pack duffels for foster kids at Hillsboro event

Dozens of volunteers met in Hillsboro Saturday to pack new duffle bags for foster kids across the state.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of volunteers met in Hillsboro Saturday to pack new duffle bags for foster kids across the state.

The packed bags will be sent to child welfare offices as part of Project Never Again.

This Oregon based nonprofit provides kids in foster care with new duffel bags so they will not have to use garbage bags to pack their things.

In the past, these kids were simply given trash bags, which experts say could make them feel humiliated during a fragile time in their life.

And the group’s efforts have paid off.

Recently a new law was passed in Oregon that mandates luggage be used to transport the personal belongs of foster kids.

Seema Steffany, founder of Project Never Again, says they hope their message spreads.

“it goes to show this is not just an Oregon based concern,” Steffany says. “This is an agenda that needs to have a nation-wide platform because we have over 400,000 children [in foster care] in the us and trash bags should not be an option.”

The group says so far, they have provided more than 12,000 bags to child welfare offices.

