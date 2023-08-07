1 dead in motorcycle crash in Linn Co.

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One man is dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Friday night in Linn County.

Oregon State Police say that the preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by 22-year-old Seth Allen Ikaika Taylor of Sweet Home, was eastbound when a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500, attempted to make a left turn across Hwy-20, near Ingram St (MP 20). The Yamaha struck the side of the Dodge as it turned across the highway.

Taylor was declared deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Dodge Ram remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Witness statements at the scene indicated the motorcycle was traveling at a very high speed just prior to the crash, according to OSP.

The highway was impacted for over three hours during the on-scene investigation.

