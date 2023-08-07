1 hospitalized after fire in Vancouver

Investigators in Vancouver are working to figure out what started a fire that sent a man to a hospital.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Investigators in Vancouver are working to figure out what started a fire that sent a man to a hospital.

The Vancouver Fire Department states that a row of arborvitae, which was separating two homes, caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. This incident occurred on 109th Street in the Orchards neighborhood.

Upon firefighter’s arrival, they discovered a shed was also on fire and that the flames were spreading to a house.

The fire affected the home’s attic and caused some damage to the siding. However, the firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading any further and were able to extinguish most of the fire within 20 minutes.

Authorities report that a homeowner nearby suffered burns but is expected to be OK.

