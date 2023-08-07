All dry and sunnier Tuesday, then a shower chance returns Wednesday

Today has turned out just like expected with early clouds and drizzle (in spots) turning to mainly sunny skies. We’ll be topping out in the lower 80s in the next few hours. Thunderstorms and rain showers continue across the northeast part of Oregon this afternoon, but those will be dissipating by sunset.

The last 3 nights have been the warmest of the summer in Portland with thick cloud cover keeping temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. All 3 nights have broken or tied “record warm lows” for the day. Luckily we should cool off a bit more tonight with less cloud cover, eventually dropping down around 60 degrees by sunrise.

Portland's record warm nights (kptv)

After brief clouds, Tuesday will be sunnier and warmer with no showers or drizzle. Another very weak weather system brings clouds and a few sprinkles/showers during the daytime Wednesday, but most of the showers will stay up in western Washington.

We still expect a warming trend heading into the weekend and early next week. Will it be a heatwave or just very hot for a couple of days? Models in some disagreement right now, but they all feature a warming trend through the 15th. The big message is that summer weather continues with no sign of a cool/showery weather pattern.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.