Biden to welcome World Series champs Houston Astros to White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:02 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is returning to the White House on Monday after a vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to welcome the World Series champion Houston Astros to the White House on Monday afternoon. It’s part of a long tradition of presidents saluting championship teams from college and professional sports.

The Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games against the National League pennant winners, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
Fake $100 bills stashed near Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian in Clark County.
2 injured in motorcycle crash with pedestrian in Clark Co.
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Fentanyl generic
Eugene police warn of dangerous fentanyl after 8 deaths this week

Latest News

Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
A boy is being charged with attempted murder after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night.
Juvenile charged with attempted murder after woman hurt in Gresham shooting