The Boutique Retreat offers a unique stay in Oregon’s wine country

Nine tiny homes have popped up in the heart of Oregon country!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) – Nine tiny homes have popped up in the heart of Oregon country! The Boutique Retreat in downtown McMinnville is welcoming guests to explore the area with a one of a kind hotel stay.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the spot to learn more about what they have to offer.

To book your stay click here: www.theboutiqueretreat.com

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
Fake $100 bills stashed near Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Fentanyl generic
Eugene police warn of dangerous fentanyl after 8 deaths this week
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian in Clark County.
2 injured in motorcycle crash with pedestrian in Clark Co.

Latest News

Nine tiny homes have popped up in the heart of Oregon country!
The Boutique Retreat offers a unique stay in Oregon’s wine country
In this Show and Tell, Tony meets a young woman who is using that art of embroidery on the...
Show and Tell with Tony: Simmi Senn, 17-year-old fashion designer
The Ackerly at Reed's Crossing
The Ackerly at Reed’s Crossing
The Ackerly at Reed's Crossing
The Ackerly at Reed's Crossing