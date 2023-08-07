Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Cedar Hills, 2 people being treated

House fire in the Cedar Hills neighborhood
House fire in the Cedar Hills neighborhood
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire in the Cedar Hills area Monday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the 11900 block of Southwest Lynnridge Avenue. Two homes were involved with the fire

TVF&R said two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Crews confirmed no one else was inside. A third person was treated at the scene.

By 11:30 a.m., TVF&R reported the fire was under control.

A fire investigator is working to determined the cause.

3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Fire at N. Portland tire recycling facility under control
Fire at N. Portland tire recycling facility under control