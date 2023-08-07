Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Cedar Hills, 2 people being treated

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire in the Cedar Hills area Monday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the 11900 block of Southwest Lynnridge Avenue. Two homes were involved with the fire

TVF&R said two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Crews confirmed no one else was inside. A third person was treated at the scene.

By 11:30 a.m., TVF&R reported the fire was under control.

A fire investigator is working to determined the cause.

