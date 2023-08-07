Few light showers possible early to midweek

Good morning! This past weekend turned out cloudier than expected, with a few light showers here and there. Temperatures still managed to reach the low to mid 80s, but we were no where near the 90s. Expect similar conditions as we kick off this workweek.

We’re starting today with a lot of cloud cover across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A weak system is moving in from the west, bringing some spots of drizzle along with it. Clouds will gradually clear out to sunshine this afternoon, but there will still be patchy clouds toward the end of the day. Inland highs will range between the low to mid 80s, with coastal highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday should also be a mainly dry day, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than today. A weak front will pass through between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing another chance of light scattered showers. Temperatures should take a hit, with highs only reaching about 80 degrees. Thursday and Friday are looking dry and a bit warmer, with afternoon temps returning to the low to mid 80s.

We’re still keeping a close eye on this weekend and next week for our next possible heat wave. Computer models & their ensembles have backed off a bit in terms of how extreme the heat could be. That being said, we should return to the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend, with the possibility of hotter temperatures next Mon-Wed. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great workweek!

