Fire at N. Portland tire recycling facility under control.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a tire recycling facility in the St. Johns neighborhood overnight into Monday.

According to Portland F&R, the second alarm was called early on when crews witnessed a visible smoke column from a far distance.

SEE ALSO: Game store in SE Portland says it’s dealing with third break-in in two months

Autoplay Caption

Initial crews were able to make progress by using the ladder truck to extinguish most of the fire.

Assistance came from an operator onsite using a bulldozer to spread out large piles of recycled tire chips. Crews say by doing so, they were able to extinguish any hotspots inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and surveillance footage is being reviewed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.