Fire at N. Portland tire recycling facility under control

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a tire recycling facility in the St. Johns neighborhood overnight into Monday.

According to Portland F&R, the second alarm was called early on when crews witnessed a visible smoke column from a far distance.

Initial crews were able to make progress by using the ladder truck to extinguish most of the fire.

Assistance came from an operator onsite using a bulldozer to spread out large piles of recycled tire chips. Crews say by doing so, they were able to extinguish any hotspots inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and surveillance footage is being reviewed.

