Game store in SE Portland says it’s dealing with third break-in in two months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple stores in Southeast Portland are picking up the pieces after they said they were burglarized overnight. For Red Castle Games, the owner said it’s the third break-in in the past couple of months, and this incident was caught on camera.

The area where the windows used to be were still boarded up Sunday night. The owner says their insurance doesn’t cover glass, but said thankfully there’s a grant through the city, he hopes to get these two new windows covered as well.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, people who live on Southeast Foster Road near 72nd Avenue said they were woken up by a loud noise.

Matthew Micetic, owner of Red Castle Games, says it was the sound of his store front’s glass windows – shattering.

“Last night, we had a burglary. It’s our third one in about two months,” Matthew Micetic, owner of Red Castle Games, said.

And it was all caught on camera.

“They broke the window at about 2 a.m. and our alarm went off and everything, but unfortunately, we didn’t get an immediate response,” Micetic said.

Then in the surveillance video, you can see people come in and out of the store for hours. You can see someone taking their time picking items from the shelves.

At around 6 a.m., you can see people inside of a room within the store – leaving with a garbage can full of stuff.

“Until about 7 a.m. then we just had people come in, go in and stealing stuff,” Micetic said. “On the low-end I’d say, just inventory stolen is $15,000-$16,000, and on the high-end, maybe $35,000-$40,000.”

Just steps away, the owner of Kaah Market also says someone broke into their storage area overnight.

“Last night, I think they tried to break-in in our storage area. They broke a lock and a door,” Telma Aquino, of Kaah Market, said. “I don’t know what to do.”

Store owners tell FOX 12 they’re frustrated, but say they love this community and still want to be a positive part of it.

“You can wallow and feel sad for yourself and be angry, but ultimately isn’t productive,” Micetic said.

Micetic says he did file a police report and says the store and café will be open Monday morning, so he’d love for the community to stop by and say hello.

