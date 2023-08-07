Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing several charges including murder in connection with the disappearance of an Oregon City woman.

Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47, is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree abuse of a corpse. Police say the charges are related to the disappearance of 49-year-old Kara Taylor.

Taylor was last seen at her home, where police say Fritsch also lives, located at 221 Jefferson Street, on July 25. Fritsch reported Taylor missing on July 27.

According to police, the circumstances of her disappearance were suspicious and detectives immediately began an investigation.

On Aug. 5, detectives served a search warrant at her home, as well as other locations, and found evidence that leads them to believe that Taylor had died by homicidal violence. Police did not say what evidence was found.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fritsch and he was arrested on Aug. 7 at the home in Oregon City. He has been booked into the Clackamas County Jail and is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are being released at this time.

Police say investigators are working to locate and recover Taylor’s remains. Anyone with information related to Taylor’s disappearance is asked to contact the Oregon City police tip line at 503-905-3505 and reference case number 23-015668.

