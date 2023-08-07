Man killed in shooting in SE Portland

Brandon Allen, killed in Portland on July 9
Brandon Allen, killed in Portland on July 9(Family Photo via Crime Stoppers of Oregon)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On July 9th a man died and another person was critically injured in a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on 1530 Southeast 174th Avenue. Police identified the victim as Brandon Lee Allen, 33.

Authorities have confirmed that Allen’s death was a homicide. Detectives from the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide unit are currently investigating and urge the public to come forward with any information related to the case.

If people have any information related to the case please contact the Portland Police Bureau immediately.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any tips reported to them that lead to an arrest in any unsolved felony. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

If anyone has any information related to this case or any other unsolved felony crimes you can securely and anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon by visiting their website or by downloading the P3 Tips App from the App Store.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is entirely funded by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, or to view unsolved cases, visit the website.

