Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) – Mt. Hood Skibowl is mourning the loss of an employee killed Saturday while biking.

According to Oregon State Police, the incident involved 48-year-old Mark Sorrenson Hendrickson, a Mountain Manager at Skibowl. Hendrickson was biking south from Timberline Lodge on Timberline Road Saturday morning when the Oregon State Police say a white Hyundai Tucson traveling north on Timberline Road failed to yield when turning left at West Leg Road.

Hendrickson was struck and thrown from his bike. OSP says he was declared dead at the scene.

It is with great sadness and an extremely heavy heart to inform our Mt. Hood Skibowl community of the passing of Mark... Posted by Mt. Hood Skibowl on Sunday, August 6, 2023

Skibowl remembered Hendrickson Sunday, saying the employee of nearly four years made a significant impact during his time on the mountain.

“His passion and zest for life was immeasurable, which also crossed over into his professional life as well,” Skibowl said in a post. “He exuded greatness and strived for excellence while at the same time gaining respect from everyone who he came in contact with.”

Hendrickson leaves behind a wife and two sons.

