Multiple passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, police say

Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. The crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers causing multiple fatalities and injuries.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:56 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Multiple passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus flipped on its side.

Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died.

Multiple people also were taken to a hospital with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
Fake $100 bills stashed near Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian in Clark County.
2 injured in motorcycle crash with pedestrian in Clark Co.
Fentanyl generic
Eugene police warn of dangerous fentanyl after 8 deaths this week

Latest News

A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide in midair in Southern California, officials say
Fire officials address the media after two helicopters collide while battling a fire in...
Helicopter collision: 'Thankful it wasn't worse,' officials say
A pile of bags is seen as scouts prepare to leave the jamboree in South Korea early.
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms