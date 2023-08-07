One hospitalized after shooting in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on Southeast 190th Avenue, just south of Yamhill Street, at around 9:45 p.m. Police say officers arrived to the scene and heard more shots being fired.

One person was found with injuries and taken to an area hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.

Police say they’re holding several people for questioning, but have not reported that any arrests have been made.

SEE ALSO: 3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire

The investigation is ongoing, and police were still on scene early Monday morning. People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.