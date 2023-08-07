Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue crews say a partial roof collapse at a parking garage in Northwest Portland is still under investigation Monday morning.

The collapse happened overnight into Monday, leaving several cars under the debris at Northwest Flanders and 4th Avenue.

The number of cars affected, and the extent of their damage remain unknown at this time.

Additionally, the cause of this collapse is still unclear, according to Portland F&R.

Officials are reporting no one was hurt, and no one was trapped inside when the collapse happened.

A neighbor who spoke with FOX 12 mentioned not hearing anything and being unaware of this incident.

The impact is confined to the building, and there are no road closures in this area.

