Salem police investigating reports of gunfire

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire near an apartment complex overnight.

Just after midnight, officers responded to Portland Road Northeast and Hyacinth Street Northeast after getting reports of gunfire in the area. Police say a tactical team also responded to the scene.

It’s not known at this time if anyone was injured.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone needing to drive through the area to find an alternate route.

#trafficadvisory for police activity in the area of Portland RD and Hyacinth set NE. Officers investigating an incident of gunfire. No further info at this time. If you use this route for your morning commute plz find alternate routes.#salemoregon pic.twitter.com/RlTG6jarqg — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) August 7, 2023

