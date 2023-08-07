Salem police investigating reports of gunfire

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire near an apartment complex overnight.

Just after midnight, officers responded to Portland Road Northeast and Hyacinth Street Northeast after getting reports of gunfire in the area. Police say a tactical team also responded to the scene.

It’s not known at this time if anyone was injured.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone needing to drive through the area to find an alternate route.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

