Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Small business struggling against crime
North Portland small business struggling against crime
A patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning in northeast...
Teen driver charged with DUII after smashing into patrol vehicle in NE Portland
Fake $100 bills stashed near Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
2-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County
3-alarm fire in wheat field threatens house, horses in Clackamas County

Latest News

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah,...
Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the South...
California authorities capture suspects in break-ins at Lake Tahoe homes: a mama bear and three cubs
Firefighters have partially contained a wildfire north of Mount Tom and downgraded the...
Priceboro Fire near Harrisburg at 35% containment; Level 3 evacuations lifted