VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
Fake $100 bills stashed near Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash with a pedestrian in Clark County.
2 injured in motorcycle crash with pedestrian in Clark Co.
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire
Fentanyl generic
Eugene police warn of dangerous fentanyl after 8 deaths this week

Latest News

Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
A boy is being charged with attempted murder after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night.
Juvenile charged with attempted murder after woman hurt in Gresham shooting