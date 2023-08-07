Washington State public benefits eligibility system to be unavailable for six days

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - One of Washington state’s public benefits eligibility systems, the Automated Client Eligibility System will undergo a critical IT upgrade, impacting the primary portals Washington residents use to apply for public benefits, including food, cash assistance, and health coverage.

Washington Connection will be unavailable starting Friday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. Washington Healthplanfinder and its call center will have reduced functionality on the same dates. And some statewide health and human services and related offices will be unavailable on Aug. 14 and 15.

This IT upgrade will impact benefits application portals, call centers, and in-person services.

This includes the Department of Social and Health Services’ in-person Community Services Offices, Customer Service Contact Center, Home and Community Services Financial Services, the Developmental Disabilities Administration Long-Term Care Financial Call Centers, and Apple Health (Medicaid).

ProviderOne will be available for normal operations except for Apple Health, and Health Care Authority’s main call center will be open.

If people need public assistance during the upgrade they can call 211 or visit wa211.org for resources.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.