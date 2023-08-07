Women shot while walking dog in Salem

The Salem Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire near an apartment complex overnight.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot while walking her dog early Monday.

Just after midnight, officers responded to Portland Road Northeast and Hyacinth Street Northeast after getting reports of gunfire in the area. Police say a tactical team also responded to the scene.

Officers responding found a 47-year-old woman who was out walking her dog hit by gunfire. Officers also found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both are expected to survive. Police did not say whether the dog was injured or not.

According to investigators, two men from different groups gathered in the street got into a fight, ending with gunfire.

A search warrant was later issued at a home in the 4200 block of Fir Rest WY NE and a short-barrel rifle was seized.

Jose Miguel Bermudes-Lopez, 25, and Christofer Campuzano-Guevara, 22, were taken into custody and booked not the Marion County Jail on unrelated charges, according to police.

Additionally, a 14-year-old boy was transported to the Marion County Juvenile Department on a probation violation warrant. A second male juvenile, a 16-year-old runaway, was released into the custody of a parent.

The investigation remains active, police say.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

