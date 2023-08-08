10 Oregon senators disqualified from reelection after walkout: Sec. of State

Oregon Capital
Oregon Capital(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – In a decision Tuesday, Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade stated senators disqualified under Measure 113 will not be allowed to file to run in 2024.

The disqualifications to run for reelection follow the longest walkout in Oregon legislative history, which ended after six weeks on June 15.

The Secretary of State’s Office pointed to Measure 113 specifying that if a legislator accumulates 10 or more unexcused absences, they “shall disqualify the member from holding office as a Senator or Representative for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.”

“It is clear voters intended Measure 113 to disqualify legislators from running for reelection if they had 10 or more unexcused absences in a legislative session,” said Secretary Griffin-Valade. “My decision honors the voters’ intent by enforcing the measure the way it was commonly understood when Oregonians added it to our state constitution.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon Senate Republicans stage walkout

Legislators disqualified from running for reelection under Measure 113 include the following:

  • Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend
  • Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles
  • Lynn Findley, R-Vale
  • Bill Hansell, R-Athena
  • Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek.
  • Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls
  • Art Robinson, R-Cave Junction
  • Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer
  • Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook
  • Brian Boquist, I-Polk and Yamhill Counties

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp criticized the decision by the Secretary of State in a release Tuesday.

“After repeated unlawful and unconstitutional actions by President Rob Wagner and other Democrat leaders in the 2023 Session, Senate Republicans held them accountable by peacefully pausing the session to gain compliance with Senate Rules, Oregon Law, and the Oregon Constitution,” Knopp wrote. “We believe the plain language of Measure 113 allows for members to run again in 2024 elections. We disagree with the Secretary of State’s determination and will challenge it in court.

