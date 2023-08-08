Deputies searching for suspect who stole dump truck in Tillamook County

Stolen dump truck found
Stolen dump truck found(Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:55 AM PDT
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a dump truck last week, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 2, at about 6:30 a.m., a dump truck was stolen from the north Tillamook County Public Works shop on North Fork Road in Nehalem. The sheriff’s office said other items that were taken were found on the side of North Fork Road but the truck was still missing.

The Manzanita Police Department helped with the investigation and got information on the possible whereabouts of the stolen truck and a possible suspect.

The stolen dump truck was found on private property on Miami-Foley Road on Aug. 5.

“The thief, or thieves, had removed the county logo and some of the emblems from the truck,” said Deputy Sean Ahlers. “They also damaged the ignition, removed the air cleaner and one of the nerf bars. One of the front tires was flat as well.”

Stolen dump truck found on private property
Stolen dump truck found on private property(Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says a possible suspect has been identified, but no details, including their name, were released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the theft or possible suspect should reach out to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

