Dry & warm today, shower chance overnight

It’s a slightly cooler start to the day across the Willamette Valley & interior southwest Washington. Low marine clouds are building inland, so expect to see areas of clouds during the A.M. commute. Clouds should dissipate as we head into midday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Metro area temperatures should max out in the mid 80s. It’ll be another nice day along the coast with highs in the 60s and 70s.

A weak front will slide through the region overnight into Wednesday morning, bringing spotty light showers and slightly cooler air. More cities will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s along the I-5 corridor. The best chance of seeing a few showers will be early Wednesday morning. The rest of the workweek should be dry, with morning clouds & afternoon sunshine. This will mark the start of another warming trend.

The heat will begin to crank up this weekend as a ridge of high pressure strengthens along the West Coast. I’m confident our temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday-Sunday. Beyond Sunday, things get much more uncertain. Right now, there’s about a 10-15 degree spread in temperatures between the Euro & GFS computer models. The Euro is pushing highs into the 99-103 degree range Monday, while the GFS (American model) has highs closer to 90 degrees. We’re approaching the forecast with caution, placing highs in mid 90s for now. We’ll probably be adjusting that part of the forecast for the next few days, so circle back for updates.

Hope you all have a great Tuesday!

