Hunger Free project working with ‘Summer Meals’ to make nutritious food more accessible this summer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX12 Hunger Free Project is working with ‘Summer Meals’ to make sure every child in Multnomah County has access to safe and nutritious food every day during the summer.

Summer Meals is working with multiple school districts including Portland Public Schools, Centennial School District, Portland Parks & Rec ‘Free Lunch And Play’, Park Rose School District and David Douglas School Districts to serve up to 50,000 meals this summer combined.

“Really saw the need during COVID as we saw families wait in line for food but we still see those same families coming here in the summertime picking up lunches because it’s not just a school thing,” Kimberly Burns, from Centennial School District said. “There will be no way for us to be able to staff and be able to go out and feed that many students or children at one time.”

Regardless what school a child goes to, any child can pick up a free and healthy meal at one of 60 locations sites.

“You’ll always see a variety of fruits and vegetables we try to always make sure there’s a dip cup of something whether it’s a ranch so we are going to make sure that they do eat that broccoli or the carrots,” Burns explained.

“You can tell their eagerness is in the running up to the line, making sure that we’re here sometimes they’re here or even before we even set up.”

Pastor Pete Armstrong said taking his two children to out for a summer lunch has been helpful to his family.

“It’s just really one less thing to worry about when you’re working parent,” Armstrong said. “Inflation and groceries are going up and up and up and so just to have an option to say hey, like lunch is taken care of if we want.”

LIST OF PLACES: SummerFoodOregon.org

