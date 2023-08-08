Loved ones of man shot and killed in SE Portland last year continue to demand justice

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week marks one year since Dejohntae Campbell was shot and killed in Southeast Portland.

Loved ones are still demanding justice after no arrests in the investigation.

“Dejohntae Campbell was my children’s father,” Lakeshia Jones said. “We’ve known each other about 18 years. Together on and off for about that many. He was an amazing person all the way around. I really want justice for him. We deserve closure.”

The shooting happened on Aug. 10, 2022. According to police, officers arrived to the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just before 9:15 p.m. and the suspect or suspects fled before officers were on scene.

“He called me that morning at work and he already had a bad feeling about a situation,” Jones explained. “He couldn’t get into details with me about it and he said he would talk to me about it later. He didn’t get a chance to talk to me about it later. He was gunned down like a dog in the street. My heart is broke. My best friend. My children’s father.”

Jones describes Campbell as not only the life of the party, but a family man.

“I have so many videos of him playing with the kids, smile is on his face,” Jones said. “He’s got seven beautiful babies out here that is lost without their father. I’m lost without my best friend. You guys really stole something so precious. It doesn’t feel real, it feels like a dream all over again. I just want them to do what’s right and turn themselves in or if anyone knows something, say something please.”

Jones and others are demanding justice, wanting someone to be held accountable.

“I just want somebody to come forward,” Jones pleaded. “Turn yourself in. This is not fair. It’s not fair at all. It feels like it’s a dream and I keep waking up, reliving it and reliving it and reliving it. I’m trying to be the best mom that I can be. Trying to be strong. I’m breaking. My heart is breaking every day. If you guys know something, please say something. Everybody knows he was a loveable person. Life of the party, his smile lit up the room. IF the person who did this to him is watching this, do the right thing and turn yourself in please. That’s all we want is justice. Please.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040, or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508 and reference case number 22-215212.

