Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest beer maker, has sold eight of its prominent craft drink brands. This move includes the notable Bend-based 10 Barrel Brewing, among others, and the brands have been acquired by New York-based company Tilray Brands.

This transaction stands as the most significant acquisition for Tilray Brands to date. Notably, the deal encompasses existing employees, breweries, and brewpubs affiliated with the purchased brands.

The acquisition includes well-known names such as ShockTop Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing (hailing from Portland), Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

Additionally, the acquisition involves four production facilities located across the United States, including Portland and Bend.

The projected sales from this acquisition are set to propel Tilray Brands to secure the fifth position in the rankings of the country’s largest “craft beer business” entities.

