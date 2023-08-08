Physician’s assistant in Beaverton indicted for sex abuse, police looking for more victims

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM PDT
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man from Portland was indicted for one count of sex abuse in the second degree and sex abuse in the third degree on Friday.

Alvin Ashneel Prasad was a physician’s assistant at a Beaverton area medical provider. The indictment follows an investigation into allegations that Prasad had acted inappropriately during a medical examination.

A Washington County Grand Jury handed down the indictment after reviewing evidence and testimonies regarding an incident involving a 19-year-old female patient who reported inappropriate and unnecessary actions during a procedure in July.

Based on the nature of Prasad’s actions the Beaverton Police Detectives believe it is likely there are more victims. If anyone has had an inappropriate interaction they are asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department by calling 503-526-2281.

