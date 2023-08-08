Pilot shaken after hitting deer while landing personal plane

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while returning from a short flight over the weekend.
By Domonique Benn and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A pilot taking his wife out for a short lunch and shopping trip hit a deer as they were heading home and caught it all on camera.

Pilot Glen Kinsley uses his GoPro to capture video of his flights as a learning tool as he flies his four-seater Cherokee Piper.

″Most of it is for teaching and I can see where I went wrong,” Kinsey said.

He felt like the weather was perfect for flying over the weekend, so he took his wife out on a short trip. They were having a beautiful flight until something went wrong on the flight back to Shreveport, Louisiana.

“So, we came in, the tower was open and they cleared us to land. All of a sudden, we see two deer and the third one comes out, we did not see, and hits the very front and takes landing gear,” Kinsey said.

As the plane touched down, the couple noticed the deer.

“That’s when we hit it,” Kinsley said.

The collision crippled the landing gear and caused the airplane to slide violently.

Thankfully, Kinsey was able to safely bring the plane to a stop. Kinsey and his wife both walked away from the incident without injury.

The aviation community has been positive, Kinsey said, and has given him tips on his next night flight, like making a low pass before making a full landing.

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while...
Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while returning from a short flight over the weekend.(Glen Kinsey)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Police investigating shots fired in Salem
Women shot while walking dog in Salem
Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Police on scene of injury shooting in Gresham
Juvenile charged with attempted murder after woman hurt in Gresham shooting
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store, ahead...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
Storm-damaged communities in eastern US clear downed trees and race to restore power
Channing Tatum and his daughter were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other fans at...
Channing Tatum and daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far