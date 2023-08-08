Portland firefighters battle house fire in Lents neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fully-involved house fire in the Lents neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a dangerous scene.

Along with the heavy fire engulfing the house, PF&R said a live electrical power line lay dangerously exposed in front of the home. PF&R also said crews found heavily cluttered conditions inside the home.

PF&R was able to swiftly extinguish the fire and prevent any spread to neighboring houses.

Firefighters conducted two searches of the house and confirmed that all residents were able to make it out of the house safely.

Investigators are working alongside Portland General Electric to verify the source of the fire.

