PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators are looking for a suspect who has been caught attempting to light a Portland home on fire multiple times.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon, the suspect has been seen at a North Portland home.

SEE ALSO: Oregon woman found dead on Phoenix-area hike, authorities say it may be heat related

Portland police seeking attempted arson suspect. (PPB)

Police have not said what area of North Portland the home is but has released images with the hope it leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon, with the Portland Police Bureau, are offering $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.