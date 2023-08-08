Portland police seeking attempted arson suspect

Portland police seeking attempted arson suspect.
Portland police seeking attempted arson suspect.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators are looking for a suspect who has been caught attempting to light a Portland home on fire multiple times.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon, the suspect has been seen at a North Portland home.

SEE ALSO: Oregon woman found dead on Phoenix-area hike, authorities say it may be heat related

Portland police seeking attempted arson suspect.
Portland police seeking attempted arson suspect.(PPB)

Police have not said what area of North Portland the home is but has released images with the hope it leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon, with the Portland Police Bureau, are offering $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Police investigating shots fired in Salem
Women shot while walking dog in Salem
Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Police on scene of injury shooting in Gresham
Juvenile charged with attempted murder after woman hurt in Gresham shooting
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking

Latest News

Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition.
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition
Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest beer maker, has sold eight of its prominent craft drink...
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition
Jessica Christine Lindstrom
Oregon woman found dead on Phoenix-area hike, authorities say it may be heat related
A man was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver on Monday.
Police searching for suspect after man hurt in Vancouver shooting