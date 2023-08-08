Portland sees an alarming rise in traffic deaths

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a string of deadly traffic-related incidents in Portland and Multnomah County, local leaders came together Monday to address this growing problem.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), 44 fatal traffic incidents have occurred so far this year. In 2022, there were a total of 63. PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps said this is a 30-year high for Portland. Even with a budget shortfall, Mapps said this won’t impact the bureau’s mission of improving safety on city roads for all Portlanders.

“Even though you’re going to see a leaner PBOT, the one thing you will not see is back away from our commitment of making our streets safe for people who walk, roll, and drive,” Mapps said.

At Monday’s press conference, Mapps called on Portland drivers to follow two things, slow down and don’t get behind the wheel while under the influence. Portland Police said that many fatal crashes they respond to involve someone being intoxicated. But for cyclists like Lois Leveen, she said it’s more than that. She said the problem is distracted driving.

“People are running stop signs or running stop lights,” Leveen said. “It includes people speeding and people turning into a roadway or turning from one roadway into another without looking. They’re looking for oncoming traffic one way but not bicyclists or pedestrians the other way.”

Leveen and around two dozen cyclists attended Monday’s press conference. They all demanded local leaders do something to reduce deaths on Portland’s roads. Steve Cheseborough was one of those in the crowd. He said he’s noticed the streets become more dangerous over the last few years/

“You have hairy situations nearly every day, drivers are driving faster and more recklessly,” Cheseborough said.

PBOT said out of the 44 people who have been killed in traffic-related incidents, 13 happened just last month. This included the death of an 11-year-old boy and a woman who had just got off work at a local library. Leveen said she and other bicyclists rode to the press conference in her honor.

“I had about two dozen people show up to bike here from the Belmont Library where a motorist killed Jeanie Diaz, to bike three miles, so we could all arrive in force and show that we care,: Leveen said.

Portland police said to help enforce traffic laws, they’re continuing to expand their traffic division which was relaunched in May. There are also plans to add more than 40 traffic cameras around the city. But bicyclists want action now.

“We’re just the victims of it,” Cheseborough said. “We tried to think of ideas but they really should be doing it. That’s their full-time job. They have a full-time staff to come up with stuff. Let’s hear it. We didn’t hear it.”

