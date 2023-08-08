Portland Timbers partners with TriMet for free rides to Providence Park

Providence Park marquee - March 2020
Providence Park marquee - March 2020(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers have announced a new partnership will be offering fans a free way to get to Providence Park on matchday.

Starting in 2024, anyone with a ticket to a Portland Timbers or Thorns FC match can use the ticket as a pass to ride the MAX or a TriMet bus to Providence Park.

SEE ALSO: Rip City Remix announces open tryouts

“We are excited to be partnering with TriMet on this innovative new program that will offer our fans a seamless and environmentally friendly transportation option for matches next year,” said Timbers and Thorns FC CEO Heather Davis.

The tickets will be valid as TriMet bus and MAX passes three hours before the match and three hours after it ends. Participating MAX lines include the Blue and Red lines and four bus lines.

For a map of TriMet routes, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Police investigating shots fired in Salem
Women shot while walking dog in Salem
Police on scene of injury shooting in Gresham
Juvenile charged with attempted murder after woman hurt in Gresham shooting
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking

Latest News

House damaged by fire.
Portland firefighters battle house fire in Lents neighborhood
The Sherwood Police Department has issued a Facebook post as a reminder to both teens and the...
Sherwood teen crashes through school skylight
Portland police seeking attempted arson suspect.
Portland police seeking attempted arson suspect
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition.
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition