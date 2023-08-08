Portland Timbers partners with TriMet for free rides to Providence Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers have announced a new partnership will be offering fans a free way to get to Providence Park on matchday.

Starting in 2024, anyone with a ticket to a Portland Timbers or Thorns FC match can use the ticket as a pass to ride the MAX or a TriMet bus to Providence Park.

“We are excited to be partnering with TriMet on this innovative new program that will offer our fans a seamless and environmentally friendly transportation option for matches next year,” said Timbers and Thorns FC CEO Heather Davis.

The tickets will be valid as TriMet bus and MAX passes three hours before the match and three hours after it ends. Participating MAX lines include the Blue and Red lines and four bus lines.

