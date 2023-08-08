Recreation sites closed in Salmon Creek area because of Salmon Fire

OAKRIDGE Ore. (KPTV) - An emergency closure order has been enacted for the Salmon Fire area in the Willamette National Forest, in order to protect both public and firefighter safety.

The Salmon Fire was reported on Aug. 6 and currently spans approximately 107 acres. The closure will be in effect from now until Oct. 24, unless rescinded or modified sooner.

The closure includes Dead Mountain Trail, Salmon Creek Trail, Cross-Country Trail, Flat Creek Trailhead, Salmon Creek Trailhead, and Salmon Creek Fall Campground.

To find the complete list of recreation sites and roads included in the closure order go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029.

The Willamette National Forest is currently in Level 1 Fire Restrictions, IFPL III, and in a high danger rating. More information can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/willamette/fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.